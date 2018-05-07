Four women who have had romantic relationships with New York's attorney general have accused him of physically abusing them.Two of the women spoke on record to The New Yorker, which published their claims against Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Monday.Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam say Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.Selvaratnam says the Democrat warned her he could have her followed or her phones tapped. Both say he threatened to kill them if they broke up with him.A Schneiderman spokesman says he never made any threats. In a statement, Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but did not assault anyone.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the following statement calling for Schneiderman to resign:"The New Yorker has published an article on Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, which reports multiple women making serious allegations of assault. No one is above the law, including New York's top legal officer. I will be asking an appropriate New York District Attorney to commence an immediate investigation, and proceed as the facts merit. My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign."The Associated Press is identifying the two women who spoke to The New Yorker because they agreed to tell their stories publicly.