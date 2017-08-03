POLITICS

96-year-old Harlem woman gives Mayor de Blasio an earful at town hall meeting

By
HARLEM (WABC) --
It was the Mayor's town hall meeting at the Police Athletic League in East Harlem, but it was a 96-year-old woman who stole the show.

"I want some service for the people of this city! I want service for everybody! We need service now! Thank you. Sidewalks, I like that. Sidewalks for everybody," said Catherine Nixon, Harlem resident.

96-year-old Nixon gave Mayor de Blasio an earful Wednesday night.

See the confrontation at 2:47:00 in the video


"The sidewalk to go across the street is so bumpy I have to go out in the middle of the street to get across to the other side. So what is going on? We're going to work on, are there no, I got you, are there no, listen, are there no inspectors?" Nixon said.

"You see this walker? I have worn out three or four walkers," Nixon told Eyewitness News exclusively on Thursday night in Harlem.

Nixon wasn't done. Not even close.

"Sidewalks all over the city need fixing!" Nixon said.

She's putting the mayor on notice.

"He came to my church when he was running. And he hasn't been back to say thank you," Nixon said.

This Harlem woman, born and raised, says there are serious issues facing her community.

"If he fixed these sidewalks for you would he have your vote for re-election?" Eyewitness News asked.

"If he takes care of these shelters. These shelters, not the bus shelters. I'm talking about the shelters where the people live. They're paying a whole lot of money for the people to live in a shelter. They could take that money and put them in an apartment! It's terrible how they treat these people. It's terrible," Nixon said.

Nixon says she wasn't angry last night.

This World War I baby, she says she's concerned.

"I was a thorn in the Board of Ed though, I'll tell you that," Nixon said.

At 96 years young, she is still active.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsbill de blasiotown hall meetingeast harlemharlemNew York CityEast HarlemHarlem (Central)
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Man who put 5 killers behind bars, father of 2, could be deported
Christie: At least I didn't dump nachos on heckling Cubs fan
Trump joining GOP senators to push immigration changes
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
More Politics
Top Stories
DNA from beer bottle leads to arrest in Queens park rape
Teen accidentally shoots himself at friend's LI home
Husband charged in murder of woman found dead in NJ pool
Woman trashes Chick-fil-A restaurant over chicken nuggets
Man who put 5 killers behind bars, father of 2, could be deported
Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
Woman sentenced to 15 months in suicide texting case
Suspected car window vandal hurts himself on broken glass
Show More
Former rapper appears court to face murder charge in homeless stabbing
Driver's ticket dismissed in deadly crash that killed mom, 3 sons
Kanye West files $10 million lawsuit over canceled tour
Two tons of illegal elephant ivory crushed in Central Park
Christie: At least I didn't dump nachos on heckling Cubs fan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos