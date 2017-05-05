BEDMINSTER, New Jersey --President Donald Trump had already planned a celebration as he returned to his hometown for the first time since his inauguration. House Republicans gave him another reason to enjoy the moment.
Trump flew to New York to join Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the USS Intrepid to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea. Before he left the White House on Thursday, however, he hosted a Rose Garden event to applaud passage of the GOP-sponsored House health care law.
In New York, Trump and Turnbull spoke aboard the Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier, to commemorate the World War II battle that reinforced the ties between the U.S. and Australia. Both countries' warships and fighter planes engaged the Japanese from May 4-8, 1942, forcing the Japanese navy to retreat for the first time in the war.
"In those Pacific waters we forged iron bonds between our two countries," Trump said. "Few peoples in the world share ties in history, affection and culture like the Americans and the Australians. Those ties are sealed with the blood of our grandfathers and fathers and those same ties are now the priceless heritage we celebrate so beautifully tonight."
Trump paid tribute to the heroism of the battle's veterans and also pointed to the Intrepid, which survived being hit by four separate Japanese kamikaze attacks during the war, as a need for the U.S. to keep its military strong and pledged that he would continue to boost defense spending.
Some protesters lined up along the West Side Highway, confined to pens near the Intrepid while holding up signs saying "Dump Trump" and chanted "Not my president." Some passing cars honked in support.
"We want him to know the resistance remains, even in his hometown," said Ruthie Adler, 30, a Manhattan waitress.
Instead of sleeping at the Manhattan skyscraper that bears his name, Trump ended the night at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, an hour away.
Trump hadn't set foot in New York since leaving on Jan. 19 for the inauguration. In an interview last week, he said he had avoided returning to the city because the trips are expensive for the government and would inconvenience New Yorkers.
"Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money!" Trump tweeted Friday after waking up for the first time as president at his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster.
With a population of about 9,000 people, Bedminster has a police force of 16, including the chief. A weekend trip by President-elect Trump in November cost nearly $4,000 in police overtime and the town has estimated it could spend $12,000 per day now that he's president to cover police overtime and emergency services.
Bedminster can apply for reimbursement from a $20 million fund covering the period between the election and the inauguration, and from $41 million earmarked for presidential security costs incurred between Jan. 20 and Oct. 1.
That money would only cover expenses through Oct. 1.
Associated Press writers Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, and Deepti Hajela and Deniz Cam in New York contributed to this report.