After dinners in DC, Trump headed back to NYC for one last night before his inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump made a surprise visit to his Washington hotel two days before his inauguration.Trump, who was in town for a pair of fundraisers, pulled up to the Trump International Hotel with his lengthy motorcade just before 9:30 p.m. for a late dinner.Trump would return to New York Wednesday night and is then scheduled to return to Washington for good Thursday.But as per tradition, he'll be staying at Blair House - the president's guest house - instead of his Pennsylvania Avenue hotel the night before his inauguration.Trump made frequent unannounced stops at the building to check in on its construction during the campaign.The hotel is currently off-limits to reporters. The hotel's director of sales and marketing told the AP earlier Wednesday that media are banned through Sunday to protect guests' privacy.Earlier, the president-elect attended a fundraiser featuring his potential cabinet secretaries at the Library of Congress.And before that, he stopped by a fundraising dinner honoring Vice President-elect Mike Pence at the National Portrait Gallery.Reporters were not allowed access to either event.