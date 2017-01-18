POLITICS

After dinners in DC, Trump headed back to NYC for one last night before his inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President-elect Donald Trump made a surprise visit to his Washington hotel two days before his inauguration.

Trump, who was in town for a pair of fundraisers, pulled up to the Trump International Hotel with his lengthy motorcade just before 9:30 p.m. for a late dinner.

Trump would return to New York Wednesday night and is then scheduled to return to Washington for good Thursday.

But as per tradition, he'll be staying at Blair House - the president's guest house - instead of his Pennsylvania Avenue hotel the night before his inauguration.

Trump made frequent unannounced stops at the building to check in on its construction during the campaign.

The hotel is currently off-limits to reporters. The hotel's director of sales and marketing told the AP earlier Wednesday that media are banned through Sunday to protect guests' privacy.

Earlier, the president-elect attended a fundraiser featuring his potential cabinet secretaries at the Library of Congress.

And before that, he stopped by a fundraising dinner honoring Vice President-elect Mike Pence at the National Portrait Gallery.

Reporters were not allowed access to either event.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumppresidential inaugurationNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
LI students, NJ women head to DC for history, protests
Trump, Cuomo talk tax policy, health care at Trump Tower
Obama holds final news conference; defends decision on Manning sentence
Inauguration week event schedule
More Politics
Top Stories
Female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run with tractor-trailer in Brooklyn
Death of 3-month-old girl in Bronx apartment ruled homicide
2 girls, baby locked in bathroom during LI home invasion
Police release new age-enhanced photo of missing boy Patrick Alford
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush both hospitalized
Exclusive: LIRR warned of risks before Atlantic Terminal crash
CT teacher accused of exposing himself in the classroom
Show More
Highly-effective hacking scam targeting Gmail users
Drone video shows storms and flooding in Houston
Teen abducted at birth still loves only mom she's known
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
5th grader allegedly creates 'kill list' of classmates
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos