Andrew Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary

In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump walks Labor Secretary-designate Andy Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's choice for Labor Secretary Andrew Puzder says he is withdrawing as the nominee.

The fast food executive says in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was "honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity."

"while I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team," he said.

Puzder's confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday, but some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S.

Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc., which operates Hardee's and Carl's Jr.
