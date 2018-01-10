ANTHONY WEINER

Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin to settle their divorce privately

Anthony Weiner and wife Huma Abedin attend the 12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Disgraced former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner and his estranged wife, Huma Abedin are no longer proceeding with their case in divorce court.

A joint request was filed Wednesday with the judge overseeing the case, asking to discontinue the divorce case.

According to Abedin's attorney, the move is to ensure the proceedings have a minimal impact on their child, and both parties want to finalize their divorce swiftly and privately.

Abedin filed a divorce from Weiner in May and listed it as "contested," which meant they had to negotiate in front of a judge. But now the parties can re-file as "uncontested" and won't have to make their discussion public.

"In order to reduce any impact of these proceedings on their child, the parties have decided to reach a settlement swiftly and privately," Abedin's lawyer Charles Fox Miller said in a statement. Weiner's lawyer echoed the statement.

The couple has a 6-year-old son. Weiner reported to prison in November to serve a 21-month sentence for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

Weiner, a Democrat, resigned his U.S. House seat in 2011 amid a sexting controversy involving women, only to have new allegations doom his 2013 run for New York mayor.

Abedin became ensnared in the Clinton email probe. Then-FBI Director James Comey announced in late October 2016 that he was reopening the investigation of the former Democratic presidential nominee's use of a private computer server after emails between Clinton and Abedin were found on Weiner's computer amid the sexting probe. The FBI concluded that neither Weiner nor Abedin had committed a crime in their handling of the email.

Clinton has called Comey's intervention "the determining factor" in her defeat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsanthony weinerdivorcehuma abedinNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANTHONY WEINER
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
Weiner sentenced to 21 months for sexting with teen girl
Anthony Weiner faces sentencing Monday in sexting case
'I have a sickness,' says Weiner in sexting scandal plea
More anthony weiner
POLITICS
Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores to check on workers
Lawmakers see boost for immigration deal after remarks by Trump
The rise and fall of Steve Bannon
Steve Bannon to exit Breitbart after break with Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
16-year-old girl fatally stabbed during dispute inside Dunkin' Donuts
Mother, daughter killed in double murder-attempted suicide
Woman found dead at bottom of staircase was strangled, ME says
Dozens of animals found living in filth in NJ apartment
Man charged in sex assault of woman using walker
Suspect in subway passageway pipe bomb attack indicted
Body found in park ID'd as missing college student
Family traumatized after letting robbers use restroom
Show More
Ex-transportation chief to lead probe into JFK Airport fiasco
Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores to check on workers
NY woman says she was raped by a waiter at Hard Rock hotel
Sources: Jay Bruce returning to Mets on 3-year, $39M contract
Nearly 60 livery cabs targeted in vandalism spree in Queens
More News
Photos
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
Photos: Snowstorm blasts the New York City region
PHOTOS: Massive fire burns in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
More Photos