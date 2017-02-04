Several activist groups are planning a rally outside the historic Stonewall National Monument Saturday to combat discrimination in the new administration.According to GLAAD, the rally in Greenwich Village will demonstrate resistance to "discriminatory actions against immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, and more.""GLAAD is honored to be among the organizations participating in this powerful rally at the historic Stonewall Inn, where diverse LGBTQ people once again are standing in solidarity with all those affected by the discriminatory acts of the Trump Administration," said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO.GLAAD recently launched the Trump Accountability Project (TAP), which it describes as a catalogue of anti-LGBTQ statements and actions from President Donald Trump and his administration.The rally starts at 2 p.m.