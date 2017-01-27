POLITICS

Bergen County won't pursue charges against Gov. Chris Christie over BridgeGate complaint

Gov. Chris Christie speaks during the New Jersey League of Municipalities annual luncheon (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, New Jersey --
New Jersey prosecutors say they will not pursue a criminal misconduct case against Republican Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Bergen County assistant prosecutor John Higgins said in a letter Friday that the state does not believe it can prove official misconduct beyond a reasonable doubt.

The misconduct case stems from a complaint filed by former Teaneck firefighter William Brennan. Brennan's complaint says that Christie violated the state's misconduct law when he failed to reopen the lanes that were closed in an alleged political revenge plot to punish a mayor who didn't back Christie in 2013.

A Superior Court judge this month sent the complaint back to municipal court for a new hearing, which is set for next month.
Related Topics:
politicschris christienew jersey newsbridgegateNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
PHOTOS: March for Life
Pres. Trump: Mattis' view on torture will override beliefs
U.S.-Mexico rift over border wall deepens
NYC officials push back against Trump's immigration plan
More Politics
Top Stories
Missing mom search: Blood found in car; Son a person of interest
Mom charged after baby thrown at dad during fight
Firefighters burglarized while saving teen from burning home
California dispatchers prevent Facebook Live suicide on Long Island
Adults overdose in car with 2 kids in backseat
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
Ex-New Jersey Net Charles Shackleford found dead at 50
Show More
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Man allegedly assaults Muslim Delta employee at JFK
Abortion opponents descend on DC for March for Life rally
Police: Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old in custody
3-year-old East Harlem boy's death labeled a homicide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
More Photos