POLITICS

Bernie Sanders supports de Blasio on New York visit

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter reports on the senator's trip to New York.

By STEVE PEOPLES
NEW YORK --
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has a simple message for New York City voters who don't like President Donald Trump: Vote for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Vermont senator stoked liberal passions nationwide as a Democratic candidate in last year's presidential contest and stepped into New York politics for a day on Monday. He cast the Democratic first-term mayor as the antidote to what he calls the "un-American" leadership of the Republican president.

Sanders says Trump is trying to divide people based on the color of their skin or their religion "in an extremely un-American, ugly and almost unprecedented way." He says de Blasio is leading New York in a way to bring people together.

Sanders' appearance comes as de Blasio works to energize voters eight days before the election.

Trump has called Sanders "crazy."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsbernie sandersbill de blasioMayor Bill de BlasiopoliticsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
Court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Menendez judge denies defense motion for mistrial
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
What we know: Indictments, guilty plea in Russia probe
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Whitefish 'disappointed' contract is canceled
Storm topples trees, leaves thousands without power
Show More
3 cats shot and killed in Garden City
9-year-old boy with autism handcuffed at elementary school
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Young NJ jump rope champion struck and killed by car
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
Eyewitness News Update
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
More Video