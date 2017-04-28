PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Blue mic sound-off: President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office

Watch highlights from Eyewitness News' blue mic soundoff about President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
With Saturday marking President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, Eyewitness News took to the streets of Manhattan to let citizens voice their opinion about his work so far.

We took our blue mic (yes, it's really blue) to Union Square and set up an open microphone for 90 minutes. Check out highlights of the best 90 seconds in the video player above.

You can watch the full video here:

What are your thoughts on President Trump's work in the office so far? Tell us in the comment section below.
