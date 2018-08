The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside.The large balloon made its debut in London Friday.Now, a New Jersey resident wants to bring it to Trump's golf club in Bedminster.In fact, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to make the dream a reality.In just three days, the campaign raised more than triple its goal. The order to have the balloon brought over was placed July 16.It should arrive by the middle of August.----------