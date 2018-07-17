POLITICS

Campaign raises money to bring President Trump baby balloon to New Jersey

The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside. (KGO)

NEW JERSEY --
The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside.

The large balloon made its debut in London Friday.

Now, a New Jersey resident wants to bring it to Trump's golf club in Bedminster.

RELATED: Trump baby diaper-wearing balloon flies over London

In fact, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to make the dream a reality.

In just three days, the campaign raised more than triple its goal. The order to have the balloon brought over was placed July 16.

It should arrive by the middle of August.

