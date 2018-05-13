U.S. & WORLD

New Mexico congressional candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad

EMBED </>More Videos

New Mexico congressional candidate Pat Davis said NRA policies have "resulted in dead children, dead mothers and dead fathers." (Team Pat/YouTube)

Danny Clemens
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --
When it comes to gun policy, one congressional candidate in New Mexico did not mince words.

"F--- the NRA," Pat Davis said at the beginning of a new campaign ad that aired uncensored on a local television station.

Davis, a Democrat who currently serves on Albuquerque's city council, is running for a seat to represent New Mexico's first congressional district. He went on to say that the National Rife Association's policies have "resulted in dead children, dead mothers and dead fathers." (You can watch the uncensored ad, which contains strong language, on YouTube.)

"It's not polite, but it's what we're all thinking and it's what it will take to get their attention," Davis' campaign wrote in a blog post about the ad.

On his campaign website, Davis touted his record on gun control, detailing his work to pass a law that allowed police to investigate shooting threats made online. He said that preventing gun violence is a top priority for his campaign and listed endorsements from various gun-violence prevention groups.

The NRA slammed "Desperate Davis" in a response video on Twitter, asking if he needed a bar of soap after hearing his "foul message" played over circus music.



"Stay classy, Pat!" the NRA wrote at the end.

The ad aired unedited and uncensored on Albuquerque television station KRQE-TV. Bill Anderson, the station's general manager, said in a statement that KRQE was required by federal law to air the spot as-is.

"This station, by law, is not permitted to censor or in any way edit this commercial. What we can control, however, is the 15 seconds of airtime preceding it, which we will use to warn the viewer of a possible offense, explain our own views, and cite the federal laws imposed on candidates and TV stations," Anderson said.

Albuquerque residents interviewed by KRQE were split as to whether the ad was appropriate, though multiple viewers voiced their displeasure with the ad on the station's Facebook page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun safetygun violenceu.s. & worldNRAgun controltelevisionsafetyelection 2018New Mexico
U.S. & WORLD
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
VIDEO: Kitten rescued after getting head stuck in hoop base
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Bloomberg warns of 'epidemic of dishonesty'
Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver found guilty in retrial
WH aide dismissed McCain view, says 'he's dying,' sources say
Trump's instinct in Korea crisis is 'go big'
More Politics
Top Stories
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Retaining wall collapses behind Bronx apartment building
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
Man stabbed to death inside apartment in the Bronx
Man wanted for groping women on MTA buses in Queens
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Chili's restaurant chain hit with credit and debit card data breach
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Show More
Woman fatally stabbed, boyfriend charged with murder
Attacker who stabbed 5 in Paris was on radicalism database
Body discovered in attic of home following fire
Video: iPhone explodes, catches fire in repair shop
Broadway performance canceled after injury to Jim Parsons
More News