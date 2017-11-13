New Jeresy's current governor and the man who will be taking over from him will both hold events Monday regarding the Republican tax reform plan.Governor Chris Christie will host Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump at the Jersey Shore.The two will join the governor at an event at the Bayville Fire Hall in Ocean County to talk about the Republican tax reform plan.Meanwhile, Governor-elect Phil Murphy will be speaking out against the GOP tax plan.He'll be in Newark alongside New Jersey congressional representatives to condemn the bill.The proposals in Congress pose problems for New Jersey residents.The House bill allows homeowners to deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes while the Senate proposal unveiled by GOP leaders last week eliminates the entire deduction.Both the House and Senate versions of the legislation would eliminate deductions for state and local income taxes and sales taxes paid.----------