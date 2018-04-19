POLITICS

Fmr. NJ Gov. Christie's official portrait will cost more than his three predecessors combined

FILE New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie reacts as he talks with people at an NFL game on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016

TRENTON, N.J. --
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's official portrait will cost $85,000, which is more than taxpayers shelled out for paintings of his three predecessors combined.

The Record reports that Australian artist Paul Newton will paint the portrait of the Republican who left office after eight years in January.

The cost detail was obtained through an open records request.

Democrats Jon Corzine, Richard Codey and Jim McGreevey spent a combined $74,500 for theirs. None served for two terms.

The Christie painting will likely be more formal than one of his best known images of him after he was photographed sitting on a beach closed to the public due to a budget stalemate last year.

Christie appreciated luxury, watching the Dallas Cowboys from owner Jerry Jones' box and going to Jordan on the King Abdullah II's dime.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschris christieGovernor Chris ChristieNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Cuba launches new era with non-Castro president
Mike Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Voting rights for NY parolees restored under order from Cuomo
Beloved former first lady Barbara Bush dies at 92
More Politics
Top Stories
Alleged leader of MS-13 East Coast operations arraigned on LI
Hairdresser gets life for deliberately infecting men with HIV
Father, 1-year-old shot while boy was being put in car seat
Where does 'Upstate New York' start? New Yorkers weigh in
Dad of kids killed by nanny 'hugged every' juror 'I could'
911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency calls
'Fearless Girl' moving near New York Stock Exchange
Boy, 4, gets jury duty; only other letter was from Santa
Show More
Arrest made in murder of retired Jersey City teacher
WATCH: Yankees reach out to bullied girl
Video of cop knocking phone out of woman's hand goes viral
2 men arrested at Philly Starbucks speak out on 'GMA'
3 arrested in death of 20-year-old man on Long Island
More News