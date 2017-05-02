POLITICS

Hillary Clinton blames herself - but also misogyny, FBI, Russia - for 2016 loss

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gestures while speaking before the Professional Businesswomen of California Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By STEVE PEOPLES
NEW YORK --
Hillary Clinton says she is taking responsibility for her 2016 election loss but believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played roles.

The former Democratic presidential nominee reflected Tuesday on the presidential contest during the Women for Women International's annual luncheon in New York.

Clinton said she was "on the way to winning" until a combination of events in the final days. She cited the FBI director's letter to Congress resurrecting questions about her email practices and WikiLeaks' repeated release of her campaign's internal emails that "scared off" people.

She also said misogyny "played a role in this election," won by Republican Donald Trump.

She conceded she made mistakes but said, "The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days."
