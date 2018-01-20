GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Closed for business: Government shutdown shutters parks, landmarks

EMBED </>More Videos

Parks and landmarks around the country have closed along with the federal government. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
As lawmakers in Washington continue to negotiate a deal to reopen the federal government, parks and landmarks around the country have been forced to reduce staffing or close entirely.

From Ford's Theatre in Washington to the Statue of Liberty National Monument in New York, posted signs informed visitors that some of the nation's most historically significant landmarks were closed for business for the time being.

While the Trump administration has pledged to keep the parks as open and accessible as possible, the National Parks Conservation Association estimates that a third of the country's national park sites are completely closed, including many sites contained within buildings and other structures that can be locked and secured.

Those that remain open are likely operating with limited staff. Facilities like full-service bathrooms, museums and visitor centers are closed at many parks.

A sign posted at Rocky Mountain National Park warned visitors that the National Park Service is unable to fully staff the property and cautioned visitors to proceed with extreme caution.

But in some cases, the closures didn't stop tourists from sightseeing. Visitors could be seen lining up outside Philadelphia's Independence Hall to get a glimpse of the Liberty Bell through the window.

SEE ALSO: 5 things to know about a government shutdown
EMBED More News Videos

With the prospect of a government shutdown on the horizon once again, here are five things you should know about shutting down the government.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownnational park serviceu.s. & worldgovernmentstatue of libertypark
Related
5 things to know about a government shutdown
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Government shutdown: What's closed, who is affected?
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Government shutdown: What it means for you
Government shutdown: What's closed, who is affected?
5 things to know about a government shutdown
More government shutdown
POLITICS
WATCH: NJ's first lady reveals she was sexually assaulted
GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat in first day of shutdown
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Government shutdown: What it means for you
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH: NJ's first lady reveals she was sexually assaulted
Boy Scout volunteers arrested after heroin stash found
WATCH: Older brother returns from Navy to surprise sister
Hundreds of thousands gather for NYC women's march
GOP, Dems show no sign of retreat in first day of shutdown
Government shutdown: What it means for you
NYPD rescues 80-year-old passenger from cruise ship
Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement
Show More
Singer Ed Sheeran announces engagement on Instagram
4 injured in fire involving natural gas in Brooklyn
Woman charged with DWI after slamming into police vehicle
Suspect sought in attempted gunpoint rape in stairwell
Video released of car that killed woman in NJ hit and run
More News
Top Video
WATCH: NJ's first lady reveals she was sexually assaulted
Boy Scout volunteers arrested after heroin stash found
Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement
Aly Raisman wishes ex-doctor 'a life of suffering'
More Video