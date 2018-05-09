POLITICS

Closing arguments Thursday in retrial of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver exits Manhattan federal court following his conviction on corruption charges, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan R. Smith)

Closing arguments are set for Thursday morning in the retrial of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on federal corruption charges.

The prosecution has rested and Silver's attorneys said they will call no witnesses.

Silver declined to take the stand in his defense. The 74-year-old also did not testify in his 2015 trial.

Silver is accused of collecting nearly $4 million in illegal kickbacks.

Silver is being retried after his 2015 corruption conviction was overturned by an appeals court, which cited a Supreme Court ruling that narrowed public corruption law.

In opening statements, a federal prosecutor accused Silver of taking millions of dollars in legal fees as bribes, while a defense lawyer insisted there was nothing illegal about the transactions.

Silver, who for years was one of the most powerful politicians in the state, was "blinded by greed," Assistant U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. "He abused his power for personal gain."

Defense attorney Michael Feldberg countered by describing the Democrat as a dedicated public servant and argued there was no proof his client pocketed the money in exchange for taking official action. He said accepting payments that far exceeded his income as a lawmaker was "perfectly, 100 percent legal."

Silver, a lawyer first elected to the Assembly in 1976, gained a reputation as a backroom dealer who controlled the fate of nearly every major piece of legislation. But prosecutors allege he also was a politician on the take.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

