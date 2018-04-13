POLITICS

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen seeks restraining order against use of materials seized in raid

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen is sen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A hearing in federal court Friday morning will address the search warrant executed in the office and hotel room of Trump attorney Michael Cohen earlier this week.

Judge Kimba Wood will hear arguments related to the warrant at a hearing scheduled for Lower Manhattan.

Lawyers for Cohen have previously called the search an overreach and violation of attorney client privilege. He reportedly plans to seek a temporary restraining order to limit the ability of prosecutors to review the material seized.

The hearing appears to be the first step of a legal offensive by Cohen's lawyers.

Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti Friday morning said they have been told by Cohen's lawyers that he will "plead the 5th amendment against self-incrimination" in connection with that case and "seek an emergency stay" against a defamation lawsuit.

