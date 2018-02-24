  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
NRA

Companies cut ties with NRA following Florida school shooting

Companies continue to cut ties with the National Rifle Association. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By Eyewitness News
Companies continue to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

A handful of companies have ended discount programs with the NRA as the group aggressively resists calls for stricter gun control after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school last week.

The moves came as petitions circulated online targeting companies offering discounts to NRA members on its website. #BoycottNRA was trending on Twitter.

The latest is TrueCar. It's joining other car companies like Enterprise, Hertz and Avis, which are ending discount programs with the NRA.

MetLife is also ending discounts on home and auto policies for NRA members.

And the First National Bank of Omaha said it will no longer issue NRA-branded Visa credit-cards. It said the decision was made due to customer feedback.

Other companies include Delta Airlines, the software company Symantec, insurer Chubb Limited, Wyndham Hotels and Best Western hotels.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Related Topics:
politicsgun controlparkland school shootinggun lawsNRA
