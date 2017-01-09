New York state must stand as an alternative to the policies and pronouncements of President-elect Donald Trump and show the nation progressive achievements, racial and religious tolerance and that big investments in education and infrastructure can create a dynamic economy that works for all, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.Cuomo, a Democrat, did not mention the Republican president-elect by name in his state of the state address at Manhattan's World Trade center, but he returned again and again to the political upheaval that propelled Trump to the White House."We all heard the roar on election day, and we must respond," Cuomo said."The nation once again looks to New York to find the way up," the governor said.Cuomo's answer: a focus on infrastructure, like an overhauled Kennedy Airport, the new Tappan Zee Bridge and an upgraded New York subway system; big investments in education, including free state university tuition for middle-class students; subsidies for growing high-tech industries and fiscal discipline that keeps taxes low.Cuomo said his approach is intended to improve the lives of all New Yorkers by helping people rise out of poverty, expanding their career opportunities and supporting those most vulnerable.Other proposals from Cuomo include an expansion of ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft into upstate cities such as Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester; an expanded child care tax credit and significant changes to the state's cumbersome and outdated voting rules.Monday's speech was the first of six addresses planned for locations around the state this week. Another speech was planned for Monday afternoon in Buffalo. Additional events are scheduled for Long Island, Westchester County, Syracuse and Albany later in the week.Governors traditionally deliver the address to lawmakers in the state Capitol, but Cuomo's administration said this year's approach is an effort to communicate directly with New Yorkers.Top lawmakers are skipping the speeches in a sign of the tense relationship between lawmakers and Cuomo. Many lawmakers blame the governor for killing their first pay raise in 18 years last month.