So, big news, WABC and their partners have offered to host a televised debate between myself and Governor Cuomo....and I accept their invitation. pic.twitter.com/yVlWeg3n7A — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 7, 2018

Democratic candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon has formally accepted an invitation by WABC-TV and our partners to participate in a televised debate with Governor Cuomo on Channel 7."I believe voters deserve to hear a frank and direct discussion of the real issues facing New Yorkers, and the difference between my progressive vision for this state, and Governor Cuomo's centrist record," she said in accepting the offer.Governor Cuomo responded a short time ago in a statement saying he "looks forward to a robust debate and is currently receiving invitations and reviewing various opportunities."No date has been set. Discussions on the format and rules are ongoing.The New York primary is set for September 13.