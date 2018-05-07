POLITICS

Gov. Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon could face off in debate on WABC-TV

FILE - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon

NEW YORK --
Democratic candidate for New York governor Cynthia Nixon has formally accepted an invitation by WABC-TV and our partners to participate in a televised debate with Governor Cuomo on Channel 7.

"I believe voters deserve to hear a frank and direct discussion of the real issues facing New Yorkers, and the difference between my progressive vision for this state, and Governor Cuomo's centrist record," she said in accepting the offer.


Governor Cuomo responded a short time ago in a statement saying he "looks forward to a robust debate and is currently receiving invitations and reviewing various opportunities."

No date has been set. Discussions on the format and rules are ongoing.

The New York primary is set for September 13.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsandrew cuomonew york governorcynthia nixondemocratsdebateNew York
POLITICS
Giuliani's defense of Trump in media off to rough start
Podcasts: Up Close with Bill Ritter
NYCHA residents to give NYC Council members tour
UWS subway closures for renovations begin
More Politics
Top Stories
Driver arrested for DWI in Mamaroneck restaurant crash
7-Eleven customer's anti-immigrants rant leads to assault
Boy awakens after parents agree to donate organs
NJ school: Everyone makes cheerleading squad or no one
Body found in car registered to missing New Jersey woman
Ken Jeong jumps off stage to help woman having seizure
Woman followed home from subway in attempted rape
Search for killer of Temple University student
Show More
Police: Deli worker stabbed in fight over price of salad
Woman crossing street killed during police pursuit in Newark
Detective dragged by stolen car getting out of rehab
UWS subway closures for renovations begin
Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal
More News