Gov. Andrew Cuomo will take his annual state of the state address on the road next year with a series of regional speeches around the state.The Democrat plans to deliver remarks in six locations the week of Jan. 9. Specific dates, times and locations for the addresses in New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, the Albany area, central and western New York are expected to be announced soon.New York's governor is required to address legislators at least once a year, either in writing or through a speech. Each year since his 2011 election, Cuomo has given the speech at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. Governors typically use the speech to detail their priorities for the coming year's legislative session and the state budget."This year we plan to do it a little differently," Cuomo Chief of Staff Melissa DeRosa said in announcing the series of speeches. She said the regional approach would allow Cuomo to "bring his message directly to communities statewide, announcing regional initiatives and groundbreaking proposals he will advance in 2017."Lawmakers will kick off the 2017 session Jan. 4.The new format for the State of the State address comes amid growing tension between Cuomo and the Legislature. Many lawmakers blamed the governor when a state panel last fall rejected calls to raise legislative pay, now $79,500 per year, for the first time in 17 years. Their hopes were dashed again this month when Cuomo and top lawmakers couldn't come to an agreement on a pay increase proposal.