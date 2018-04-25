POLITICS

Gov. Cuomo threatens lawsuit, condemns federal raid on upstate New York dairy farm

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

ALBANY, New York --
New York's governor is threatening to sue federal immigration officials following a raid on an upstate dairy farm that he says was illegal.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a cease and desist letter to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency Wednesday.

The unusual move came after armed ICE agents arrested a worker at a farm in Rome last week.

Farmer John Collins said the agents did not produce a warrant or identify themselves and handcuffed him when he tried to videotape the incident. He said they also destroyed his cellphone.

Cuomo said the officers' conduct violated the Constitution and basic provisions of state and federal law.

ICE has said that it did have a warrant.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the officers' conduct Wednesday.

