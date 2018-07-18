POLITICS

Cuomo widens lead over Nixon in new Quinnipiac poll

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans reports on the latest poll numbers in the New York governor's race.

By
HAMDEN, Connecticut (WABC) --
A new poll released Wednesday gives Governor Andrew Cuomo a commanding and widening lead in this year's Democratic gubernatorial primary race against political newcomer, actress Cynthia Nixon.

Back on May 2nd, Cuomo led by 22 points but Wednesday's poll has him up by 36 points, 59-23.

Cuomo, according to the latest Quinnipiac University Poll, leads in every polling category; among women 58-20, among men 60-28 and among non-white Democrats, Cuomo leads 65-18.

Nixon's campaign fired back with a biting response. Spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said, "The poll surveyed registered voters, a poor reflection of the electorate likely to vote on Thursday, September 13th."

The Nixon campaign is hoping this race turns out like the June primary, pitting incumbent Congressman Joe Crowley against challenger Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Hitt said Nixon voters are motivated. "Joe Crowley's poll had him up by 35 points. He lost by 15," Hitt said.

Cuomo has basically ignored Nixon in this primary. Instead, he has focused on President Donald Trump.

A new TV ad from Cuomo claims "with Trump and the Supreme Court threatening Roe v. Wade, Andrew Cuomo is fighting back and leading the way."

Cuomo has more than $31 million in his campaign war chest, Nixon just $600,000. However, her campaign points out 97 percent of her contributions come from small donations, less than $200. The bulk of Cuomo's donations are large, sometimes $25,000 or more.

On Tuesday, Nixon said, "On the first day of our fundraising, we received more small donor donations than Andrew Cuomo received in seven years."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnew york governorprimary electionandrew cuomocynthia nixonNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
Woman fined $156 for wearing face veil in Denmark
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News