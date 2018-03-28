CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Cynthia Nixon will get a firsthand look at the issues plaguing NYCHA complexes, after challenging Governor Cuomo in the democratic primary.
The actress, who announced she was running for governor last week, was invited to tour the Albany Houses in Crown Heights with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
This comes as Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio continue to shift the blame for the deteriorating conditions at NYCHA complexes.
Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo is in Albany working to finalize the state budget.
The ongoing negotiations are said to include support for $250 million in new funding for NYCHA.
