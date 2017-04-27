POLITICS

DA: North Carolina woman who voted in dead mom's name won't be charged

(WTVD Photo/Anthony Wilson)

NEWTON, North Carolina --
A state prosecutor in North Carolina has declined to bring voter-fraud charges against a woman who cast a vote for Donald Trump in her recently deceased mother's name.

The Charlotte Observer reports that District Attorney David Learner said in a statement Wednesday that it wasn't in the public's interest to charge the unidentified 67-year-old Catawba County woman with the felony offense.

Learner's office says the woman's 89-year-old mother was an ardent Trump supporter who told her to vote for the Republican candidate in the presidential election with her power of attorney before dying in October. The woman cast the vote at an early voting site and says it wasn't intended to be fraudulent.

Learner, a Republican, says his decision was nonpartisan. Trump carried Catawba County with 70 percent of the vote.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpvotingnorth carolina newsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
In tweetstorm, Trump takes aim at Dems on spending bill
Trump proposes dramatic tax cuts for companies, people
New York City unveils budget, with focus on affordable housing
Judge blocks Trump's order to withhold sanctuary city money
More Politics
Top Stories
Final farewell: Funeral today for FDNY firefighter William Tolley
Standoff ends with suspected Delaware cop shooter dead
2 U.S. troops killed during fight with ISIS in Afghanistan
Police: Captive woman found crying in pit in neighbor's shed
2 hurt after escalator malfunction inside WTC Oculus
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge opens with light show Thursday night
Show More
Homeless man arrested in fatal Internet cafe stabbing
In tweetstorm, Trump takes aim at Dems on spending bill
United raising limit on payments to bumped flyers to $10,000
Man identified as suspect Yankee Stadium in subway station stabbing
Amtrak's plans to update NY Penn over summer may lead to delays
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos