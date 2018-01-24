NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is in the nation's capitol Wednesday, but after a Justice Department announcement, he's canceled his face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump.
De Blasio was set to be among a group of mayors from around the country as part of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
The focus of the meeting is the nation's infrastructure. The president has promised more than a trillion dollars in infrastructure funding.
But at around 12:30 p.m., Mayor de Blasio tweeted that he would not be attending the meeting.
I will NOT be attending today’s meeting at the White House after @realDonaldTrump’s Department of Justice decided to renew their racist assault on our immigrant communities. It doesn’t make us safer and it violates America’s core values.— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 24, 2018
The Justice Department ramped up pressure on so-called sanctuary cities, like New York City, seeking public safety grant money, warning state and local officials they could be legally forced to prove they are cooperating with federal immigration authorities.
Officials sent letters to roughly two dozen jurisdictions threatening to issue subpoenas if they don't willingly relinquish documents showing they aren't withholding information about the immigration status of people in custody.
The department has repeatedly threatened to deny millions of dollars in important grant money from communities that refuse to share such information with federal authorities, as part of the Trump administration's promised crackdown on cities and states that refuse to help enforce U.S. immigration laws.
The 23 jurisdictions that received letters Wednesday include Chicago, New York, Denver, Los Angeles and the states of Illinois, Oregon and California. Officials said the places have been previously warned that they need to provide information about their policies to be eligible to receive grants that pay for everything from bulletproof vests to officer overtime.
The last time the President and Mayor de Blasio met was at Trump Tower when President Trump was the president-elect.
Mayor de Blasio has been very critical of President Trump on many issues, even leading a rally across the street from Trump Tower last month, yelling "shame" in response to the GOP tax plan.
The meeting is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Reporter N.J. Burkett is in Washington the mayor's visit to Washington, and you can watch his reports Wednesday on Eyewitness News and abc7NY.
(Some information from the Associated Press)
