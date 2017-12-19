  • LIVE VIDEO House debates, votes on tax reform bill
Mayor de Blasio to deliver address to group in Iowa, PBA to protest

Mayor de Blasio heads to Iowa Tuesday to speak at a fundraising event.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio heads to Iowa Tuesday for a fundraising event for a progressive group.

The mayor is set to deliver the keynote address at the holiday fundraiser for Progress Iowa.

The move has many speculating the mayor may be eyeing a future presidential run.

But members of the police union will also travel with him, to protest.

The head of the PBA says the mayor is anti-worker and anti-union, and wants to spread that message as de Blasio travels to promote progressive values.

