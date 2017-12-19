New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio heads to Iowa Tuesday for a fundraising event for a progressive group.The mayor is set to deliver the keynote address at the holiday fundraiser for Progress Iowa.The move has many speculating the mayor may be eyeing a future presidential run.But members of the police union will also travel with him, to protest.The head of the PBA says the mayor is anti-worker and anti-union, and wants to spread that message as de Blasio travels to promote progressive values.----------