NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio heads to Iowa Tuesday for a fundraising event for a progressive group.
The mayor is set to deliver the keynote address at the holiday fundraiser for Progress Iowa.
The move has many speculating the mayor may be eyeing a future presidential run.
But members of the police union will also travel with him, to protest.
The head of the PBA says the mayor is anti-worker and anti-union, and wants to spread that message as de Blasio travels to promote progressive values.
