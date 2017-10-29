POLITICS

Debate over New York constitutional convention proposal in Albany

ALBANY, New York --
Advocates will debate in Albany about whether to have a New York state constitutional convention.

The New York Civil Liberties Union, Citizen Action of New York and the state's League of Women Voters are holding the free forum Monday evening at the main branch of the Albany Public Library.

New York voters on Nov. 7 will consider a ballot measure on whether to hold a constitutional convention. A convention would allow delegates to consider changes to New York's governmental blueprint.

Advocates see it as a chance to reform state government. Critics claim protections for workers and others could be put at risk.

A counsel for the New York Civil Liberties Union will speak against the proposal. An official with the League of Women Voters will argue in favor of it.
