Democrat Doug Jones wins Senate election in Alabama, beating Roy Moore

ABC's Lana Zak has the latest on the Alabama Senate race.

MONTGOMERY, Alabama --
Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, as voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state deal a stark political blow to President Donald Trump and narrow the GOP's majority in the Senate to two seats.

The state's former U.S. attorney beat Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court whose campaign was upended by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls amid a national reckoning with such sordid conduct.

