POLITICS

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and Republican Sen. Jeff Flake battle it out, in snowball fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Senators Cory Booker and Jeff Flake had a snowball duel.

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON (WABC) --
With all the infighting in Washington, it was bound to happen eventually, and Thursday, there was a duel at the U.S. Capitol building.

But in this case, it was just a snowball duel.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Arizona Senator Jeff Flake started the day with a snowball fight on the East Lawn.

Booker tweeted about the showdown, evoking memories of another famous duel.


It was a tense partisan battle between Booker, the Democrat, and the Republican Flake, and in the end, it was Flake who walked away the victor as Booker conceded defeat.

Booker was gracious in defeat however, buying pizza for Senator Flake's staff, though he said at least one pizza would be vegan.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspoliticssnowcory bookersenateWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Trump replacing H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
Cuomo: No state budget unless NYCHA improvements approved
Parkland survivors featured on cover of Time magazine
More Politics
Top Stories
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
1 hurt, 2 buildings evacuated in Lower Manhattan manhole explosions
Tribal court orders return of baby to her parents
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Chase suspect in custody after wild 90-minute pursuit
Hotel video shows Las Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting
Actor known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Show More
Hudson rail tunnel gets boost from Congressional spending bill
Toys 'R' Us set to begin massive liquidation sale
Trump replacing H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
Sidewalk smoking may soon be illegal in parts of NYC
Dow tanks more than 700 points amid fears of China trade war
More News
Top Video
Skeletal remains found in 50-year search for missing woman
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
More Video