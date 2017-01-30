  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Democrats respond to President Trump's executive order on immigration
Democrats hold protest on President Trump's executive order on immigration in DC

Josh Einiger has the latest.

WASHINGTON, DC (WABC) --
Senator Charles Schumer and other democrats are protesting against President Trump's executive order on immigration in Washington, DC on Monday evening.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi kicked off the rally in front of the Supreme Court building and thousands of people.
Senator Schumer spoke with ABC News about his plans to protest the president's actions.

"The wrongfulness, the un-American-ness of this resolution remains. We have never had a religious test number one, number two, America, we have to be a strong military force but we also have to be a strong moral force," Sen. Schumer said.

Sen. Schumer said that he would do everything he could to block the Supreme Court pick by President Trump on Tuesday.

(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
