POLITICS

Deportation stayed for immigration activist Ravi Ragbir

EMBED </>More Videos

Ravi Ragbir asked a judge in Newark to allow him to stay in the country pending an appeal to avoid deportation. The judge agreed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK --
An activist whose long battle with immigration officials has drawn support from Democratic politicians in New York appeared before a federal judge in a last-ditch attempt to avoid deportation.

Ravi Ragbir is appealing a 2001 criminal conviction for wire fraud that led federal authorities to order him out of the U.S.

Ragbir asked a judge in Newark to allow him to stay in the country pending that appeal. The judge heard arguments on the case Friday.

His legal fight has been supported by members of Congress, New York City's mayor and several city councilmen. Mayor Bill de Blasio posted this message to social media after the decision was announced:
Protesters blocked traffic after authorities detained Ragbir for deportation to Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 11.

A federal judge ordered him released last week, saying people being deported have a right to say goodbye to loved ones.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Brooklyn immigration activist released by federal judge
NYC Council members facing charges after immigration protest
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
POLITICS
Trump won't allow release of Democratic memo
Congress votes to pass budget, ending shutdown
Omarosa says country is not going to be OK
Public defenders walk off job after 'Dreamer' detained
More Politics
Top Stories
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death
Trump won't allow release of Democratic memo
Large brawl after school basketball game under investigation
Police: Man behind fatal stabbing may have upset over hex
SAD UPDATE: Emaciated dog dies after abandoned by owners
Thieves stealing food delivery vehicles in Nassau County
Fire shoots out of high-rise apartment in Manhattan
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
Show More
Teen allegedly rescued from horrors at strip club
Inmate arrested for alleged attempt to kill his attorney
NEW VIDEO: Additional seconds of school stabbing chaos
Bronx man charged with stalking supermodel Bella Hadid
Gunmen threaten 4-year-old during armed robbery
More News
Top Video
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
SAD UPDATE: Emaciated dog dies after abandoned by owners
The Sneeve -- or sneeze sleeve -- aims to curb flu spread
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video