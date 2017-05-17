POLITICS

Justice Department appoints Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel in Russia probe

FILE: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller on Monday, Oct. 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Department of Justice announced Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as "Special Counsel to oversee the previously-confirmed FBI investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, and related matters."

Rosenstein said in statement: "In my capacity as acting Attorney General, I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter. My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command. ... a Special Counsel is necessary in order for the American people to have full confidence in the outcome. Our nation is grounded on the rule of law, and the public must be assured that government officials administer the law fairly. Special Counsel Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and I am confident that he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result."

Mueller is resigning from his law firm in order to avoid any conflicts of interest with firm clients or attorneys.
