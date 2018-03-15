POLITICS

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa are getting divorced

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump have announced they are getting divorced.

The couple released a statement to ABC News:

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time." -Donald Jr. & Vanessa Trump

Vanessa Trump, a former model, is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president's son, according to a public court record filed Thursday. Details of the divorce complaint haven't been made public.

The couple, both 40 years old, married in 2005.

The Trump Organization, where Donald Trump Jr. is an executive, didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The court filing didn't include the names of the couple's lawyers.

Vanessa Trump's engagement and marriage to Donald Trump Jr. had been a subject of tabloid fascination in New York long before her father-in-law, Donald Trump, entered politics.

At the time of their engagement, there were unflattering stories about how Trump Jr. had accepted a free diamond ring from a jewelry merchant in New Jersey in exchange for staging a recreation of his wedding proposal outside the store for reporters and TV cameras.

Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous.

A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
