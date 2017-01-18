President-elect Donald Trump is meeting with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat and possible White House contender in 2020.At 11 a.m., Cuomo arrived at Trump Tower and greeted various security personnel but declined to speak with the press.The conversation between the two men is expected to focus on issues of concern to New York state, including Cuomo's ambitious plans to upgrade and rebuild bridges, train stations and airports in New York City and around the state.Cuomo listed a host of topics he plans to discuss with Trump, including how the planned elimination of Obamacare would impact New York.He also wants more federal housing money to help the city's homeless crisis. As a fellow New Yorker, Trump "knows how bad homelessness is" in New York."You feel it in a way you haven't seen it before. What are his plans? What are his ideas?" said Cuomo.Trump and Cuomo have known each other for many years and spoke shortly after the Republican president-elect won the election in November.Cuomo supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election. He has called on the state to stand up to the intolerance and discrimination that he says was revealed in the election.