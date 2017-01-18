DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump meets with Andrew Cuomo at Trump Tower
EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reports on Gov. Cuomo's meeting with President-elect Trump. (Left: AP Photo/Evan Vucci | Right: AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

NEW YORK --
President-elect Donald Trump is meeting with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat and possible White House contender in 2020.

At 11 a.m., Cuomo arrived at Trump Tower and greeted various security personnel but declined to speak with the press.

The conversation between the two men is expected to focus on issues of concern to New York state, including Cuomo's ambitious plans to upgrade and rebuild bridges, train stations and airports in New York City and around the state.

Cuomo listed a host of topics he plans to discuss with Trump, including how the planned elimination of Obamacare would impact New York.

He also wants more federal housing money to help the city's homeless crisis. As a fellow New Yorker, Trump "knows how bad homelessness is" in New York.

"You feel it in a way you haven't seen it before. What are his plans? What are his ideas?" said Cuomo.

Trump and Cuomo have known each other for many years and spoke shortly after the Republican president-elect won the election in November.
Cuomo supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election. He has called on the state to stand up to the intolerance and discrimination that he says was revealed in the election.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpandrew cuomoNew York CityMidtown
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DONALD TRUMP
The new president gets a new wax figure
President-elect Trump speaks to foreign diplomats at pre-inaugural dinner
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Trump's childhood home back to auction
More donald trump
POLITICS
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
President-elect Trump speaks to foreign diplomats at pre-inaugural dinner
Obama reduces sentence of WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning
Guadagno takes shots at Gov. Christie while launching campaign
More Politics
Top Stories
9-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl victims in attempted NJ lurings
Charges dropped against teen accused in slaying of Brooklyn rabbi
Police: Man poses as Justin Bieber to 'sextort' 11-year-old girl
5th grader allegedly creates 'kill list' of classmates
Cat found shot with arrow in NJ
2 girls, baby locked in bathroom during LI home invasion
George H.W. Bush hospitalized for shortness of breath
Show More
Houston flooding: Good Samaritan rescues bus driver, passengers
Arms found at trash outpost in Bronx where other remains were found
Earthquake Strikes Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
Police looking for 2 men in Bronx mugging
More News
Top Video
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Englewood Hospital battling lead contaminated water
Cat found shot with arrow in NJ
More Video