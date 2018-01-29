At least 24 House Democrats committed to bring DACA recipients known as Dreamers to the State of the Union, according to a list provided to ABC News. About 70 democratic lawmakers said they will bring sexual assault victims or women activists in support of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will bring San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, a critic to the government's response in aiding hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico.
It is an honor to announce that Mayor @CarmenYulinCruz of San Juan, Puerto Rico will join me at the #SOTU. Throughout the crisis in Puerto Rico, Mayor Cruz has shown extraordinary leadership and fearless advocacy for her city.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 29, 2018
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell committed to bringing Cindy Garcia, the wife of Jorge Garcia, a man who was deported to Mexico after living in the U.S. for 30 years. Jorge, a father of two, was brought to the U.S. at the age of 10.
On #MLKDay, America watched in horror as Jorge Garcia, a father of two who was brought here as a child, was torn from his family & the home he knows. Honored that his wife Cindy will join me at #SOTU to be a voice for aspiring Americans who deserve action https://t.co/AgV4Ka8bem— Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) January 18, 2018
New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman will bring Rose Gunter in honor of her late aunt Recy Taylor, a black woman who was raped by six white men in 1944. Taylor bravely identified her attackers, but the men were not charged by two grand juries, in spite of a confession by one of the men, according to the New York Times.
Taylor died on December 29, 2017, at the age of 97. Her name was recently placed in the spotlight after Oprah Winfrey shared her story during her acceptance speech for the lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.
I am excited to announce that I have the honor of bringing Rose Gunter, niece of Recy Taylor, as my guest to #SOTU. Her aunt's legacy lives on through the many women and allies who are advancing the transformative #MeToo and #TimesUp movements in this country.— Bonnie WatsonColeman (@RepBonnie) January 26, 2018
Two congressmen will bring transgender veterans in protest of Trump's transgender military ban. Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy has committed to bringing Army Staff Sgt. Patricia King and California Congressman Jared Huffman said he will bring Marine Corps veteran Lynda Bengtsson-Davis. Kennedy will deliver the Democratic response following Trump's speech.
Patricia King represents the best and bravest our nation offers. She will make our Commonwealth and our country proud at the State of the Union on Tuesday night. https://t.co/Y9PgbhZihx— Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) January 28, 2018
Bill Nye, a critic of the Trump administration's environmental polices, will be the guest of Rep. Jim Bridenstine R-OK, Trump's nominee to head up NASA. Berdenstine, known for his past comments dismissing man-made causes for global warming, has developed a relationship with Nye, who said he is enjoying a "productive working relationship" with the congressman.
The president's special guests include small business owners, hurricane and wildfire first responders, veterans and two families whose young daughters were murdered by the MS-13 gang.