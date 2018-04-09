  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
POLITICS

Embattled chairwoman of NYCHA preparing to resign

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The embattled chairwoman of NYCHA is preparing to resign following months of scrutiny over how the agency is being managed.

Shola Olatoye has been the head of the city's public housing authority for four years.

She and Mayor Bill de Blasio are expected to announce her resignation Tuesday.

Olatoye will leave amid growing scrutiny over the conditions of NYCHA buildings, plagued with lead paint, heat and power outages, and insect and rodent problems.

Govermment veteran Stanley Brezenoff will be named interim NYCHA chair.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsNYCHAhousingNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump blasts Mueller investigation as 'attack on our country'
Federal agents raid office of Trump's lawyer, seize documents
Trump promises decision 'very quickly' on Syria response
Harlem, UWS residents protest MTA's station enhancement plan
More Politics
Top Stories
Children jump from balcony as fire rips through NJ dance studio
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
Federal agents raid office of Trump's lawyer, seize documents
FDNY EMT accused of sexually abusing patient
4-year-old beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
FDNY stops robbery of victim in wheelchair, helps NYPD arrest suspect
Postal worker arrested after bags of undelivered mail found in shed
Trump blasts Mueller investigation as 'attack on our country'
Show More
Man steals $2,500 puppy from Long Island pet store
Person walking dog discovers remains of woman in Brooklyn park
Fire races through building in the Bronx, causing partial collapse
Former FDNY EMT indicted in hit and run that killed LI student
Murder suspect who confessed on Facebook found dead
More News