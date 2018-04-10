POLITICS

Embattled chairwoman of NYCHA to resign

Candace McCowan reports on the expected resignation of Shola Olatoye.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYCHA Chair Shola Olatoye are expected to address her resignation at an event later Tuesday morning.

For four years, Olatoye has led the city's public housing authority, but recently she's faced scrutiny over how the agency is run.

It includes a major controversy over lead inspections that didn't happen, despite Olatoye signing federal paperwork certifying that the inspections had taken place.

There's also anger over the fact the tenants were not notified of the lack of inspections until months after Olatoye knew about the issue.

There have also been issues with heat and power outages, and insect and rodent problems.

But still Mayor de Blasio has said in recent months that he had complete confidence in Olatoye.

The mayor saying in a statement Monday night, "The Housing Authority that the Chair inherited four years ago faced bankruptcy, an inability to make basic repairs and an alarming surge in violence. She was a change agent from Day One. Crime is down. Repairs are faster. Finances are stabilized."

Olatoye is expected to be out as chair by the end of April.

Govermment veteran Stanley Brezenoff will be named interim NYCHA chair, while there is a search for a permanent replacement.

