POLITICS

Former Playboy model wants to tell all about alleged affair with Trump

LOS ANGELES --
A former Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump is seeking to invalidate an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship.

The woman, Karen McDougal, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles against the company that owns supermarket tabloid National Enquirer.

The lawsuit alleges that McDougal was paid $150,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign for the rights to her story of an affair, but the story never ran.

McDougal's lawsuit alleges that Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, was secretly involved in her discussions with the tabloid's parent company, American Media, Inc.

American Media has said it didn't find McDougal's account of an affair with Trump credible and paid her to write fitness columns.

The White House has said Trump denies having an affair with McDougal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpplayboysex scandalthe white houseLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Cynthia Nixon slams 'Cuomo's MTA' for delay before 1st event
Trump's opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers
Trump tweets revive chatter he's preparing to fire Mueller
'Sex and the City' star announces run for New York governor
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning
Best, worst case scenarios for winter storm
New York area gears up as 4th nor'easter bears down
Nor'easter impact on mass transit, travel
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Correction officers speak out about recent Rikers attacks
15-year-old found with loaded gun in Brooklyn school
Missing LI teen with autism found ahead of nor'easter
Maryland school shooting: Student gunman dead, 2 wounded
Show More
11-year-old stabbing victim recalls horror, friend's death
Gunman at Panera Bread near Princeton campus dead after standoff
MTA worker dies after fall at 125th Street Station
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos