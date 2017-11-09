A juror who was excused from the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez says she would found the New Jersey Democrat not guilty on all counts and believes the trial will end with a hung jury.Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby spoke Thursday outside the courthouse after the jury was unable to reach a verdict after three full days and part of a fourth.The judge in August approved her leaving by this week because she had a trip planned for a family wedding.She was replaced by an alternate, and the panel will resume deliberations Monday.Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen are charged with a bribery scheme in which Melgen allegedly bribed Menendez with trips on his private jet and luxury vacations so Menendez would lobby government officials on his behalf.Footer - New Jersey ----------