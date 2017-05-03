FBI Director James Comey is maintaining that he did not treat disclosures about investigations into Hillary Clinton's emails and potential connections between the Trump campaign and Russia differently.Comey is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday about a variety of issues involving the FBI.Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy said Comey went public just before the election to talk about reopening the Clinton email case, but did not reveal the investigation into the Trump campaign.Comey said both cases were treated consistently and that he only told lawmakers about the reopening of the Clinton email investigation because he had testified before Congress that the probe had been closed. Comey said that other than revealing the Trump investigation exists, no other information would be discussed until it is closed.Trump took to the Twitter late Tuesday to say "the phony Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election."The FBI began investigating in July possible coordination between Russia and Trump campaign associates to sway the presidential election in Trump's favor.U.S. intelligence officials have blamed Russian intelligence services for interfering in the election through the hacking of Democratic email accounts.