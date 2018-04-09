POLITICS

Federal agents raid office of President Trump's lawyer, seize documents

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen is sen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY
NEW YORK CITY --
Federal agents armed with search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, a defense lawyer said Monday.

The raid on Cohen's office was done by the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and was based, in part, on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, according to Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan.

"The decision by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary," Ryan said in a statement. "It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients."

Ryan did not elaborate on the documents that were taken from Cohen's office.

Cohen is Trump's longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.

The New York Times first reported on the raid.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald TrumpraidNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Harlem, UWS residents protest MTA's station enhancement plan
Trump promises decision 'very quickly' on Syria response
Police block protesters from crossing Cuomo Bridge
'March for Our Lives' organizers plan town halls with local lawmakers
More Politics
Top Stories
FDNY EMT accused of sexually abusing patient
4-year-old beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
Man steals $2,500 puppy from Long Island pet store
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
LI postal worker arrested after bags of undelivered mail found in shed
Murder suspect who confessed on Facebook found dead
Woman blames cocaine in purse on windy day
Con Ed offering bill reductions after March nor'easters
Show More
Man found dead in right lane on Connecticut highway
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
Man arrested after shot woman stumbles into NJ store
Trump Tower fire accidental; Councilman pushes sprinkler law
Elevator stabbing that killed 11-year-old boy goes to jury
More News