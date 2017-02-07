PLASTIC BAGS

Fee stalled: New York lawmakers move to postpone NYC plastic bag fee

ALBANY, New York --
Albany is poised to overrule New York City's impending fee on plastic bags after lawmakers from both parties have voted to delay any fee until at least next year.

The Democrat-led Assembly on Tuesday voted to postpone the implementation of any fee. The legislation passed the Republican-led Senate on Monday.

The fee of at least a nickel was set to begin later this month. Mayor Bill de Blasio has defended the idea as a commonsense way of reducing litter and protecting the environment.

Lawmakers disagreed, saying the fee would be a burden on already strapped consumers.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't said whether he'll sign or veto the bill.

New York City Councilman Brad Lander says he hopes Cuomo works out a compromise that allows the fee to move forward.
Related Topics:
politicsplastic bagsnyc newsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PLASTIC BAGS
NY state lawmakers pushing to block New York City's plastic bag tax
State Senate approves bill to block NYC's plastic bag tax
State Senate approves bill to block NYC's plastic bag tax
NJ Assembly panel approves plastic bag fee
More plastic bags
POLITICS
Education secretary DeVos confirmed; Pence breaks 50-50 tie
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Feds, states square off in court over Trump travel ban
Feds, states square off in court over Trump travel ban
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Exclusive: Railroad fixes 26-inch rail gap hours after report
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Suffolk County working to create legal drag strip
Show More
Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in Louisiana
Suspected jewelry thieves wanted on LI, captured in NJ
CDC: 4 children died from the flu in NYC last month
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Woman shot after police chase ends in Bronx crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos