Albany is poised to overrule New York City's impending fee on plastic bags after lawmakers from both parties have voted to delay any fee until at least next year.The Democrat-led Assembly on Tuesday voted to postpone the implementation of any fee. The legislation passed the Republican-led Senate on Monday.The fee of at least a nickel was set to begin later this month. Mayor Bill de Blasio has defended the idea as a commonsense way of reducing litter and protecting the environment.Lawmakers disagreed, saying the fee would be a burden on already strapped consumers.Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't said whether he'll sign or veto the bill.New York City Councilman Brad Lander says he hopes Cuomo works out a compromise that allows the fee to move forward.