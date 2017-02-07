ALBANY, New York --Albany is poised to overrule New York City's impending fee on plastic bags after lawmakers from both parties have voted to delay any fee until at least next year.
The Democrat-led Assembly on Tuesday voted to postpone the implementation of any fee. The legislation passed the Republican-led Senate on Monday.
The fee of at least a nickel was set to begin later this month. Mayor Bill de Blasio has defended the idea as a commonsense way of reducing litter and protecting the environment.
Lawmakers disagreed, saying the fee would be a burden on already strapped consumers.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't said whether he'll sign or veto the bill.
New York City Councilman Brad Lander says he hopes Cuomo works out a compromise that allows the fee to move forward.