POLITICS

First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery

First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington. (Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) --
First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition on Monday, The White House said.

The procedure was successful and there were no complications.

Mrs. Trump is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

She is expected to remain there for the duration of the week.

"The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the first lady later Monday, according to an Associated Press report.

Mr. Trump and the first lady spoke before Monday's procedure, and he spoke to the doctor immediately afterward, a senior administration official told ABC News.

The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs. Trump's condition.

Last week, the first lady launched her "Be Best" initiative to help children be their best selves. She also recently hosted her first state dinner during a 3-day visit from the president of France.

Mrs. Trump, 48, lived full time in New York City during the administration's opening months so the couple's son, Barron, now 12, would not have to change schools midyear. She and Barron have been living in the White House since last June.

She was last seen in public on Wednesday at a White House event to honor military mothers and spouses for Mother's Day.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmelania trump
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Supreme Court gives New Jersey go-ahead to allow sports better
At least 52 killed as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
Bloomberg warns of 'epidemic of dishonesty'
More Politics
Top Stories
Nanny gets life in prison in UWS stabbings of 2 children
Margot Kidder, Superman's Lois Lane, dies
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
Teacher encourages students to throw rocks at 3-year-old
Video shows officer beating up daughter at school
WATCH: Officer dragged by suspect's car during traffic stop
Yale student interrogated by police after nap speaks out
5-year-old girl attacked by large bear in yard
Show More
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Next door neighbors found fatally shot days apart in Brooklyn
At least 52 killed as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
Supreme Court gives New Jersey go-ahead to allow sports better
More News