First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) --First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition on Monday, The White House said.
The procedure was successful and there were no complications.
Mrs. Trump is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
She is expected to remain there for the duration of the week.
"The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.
President Donald Trump is expected to visit the first lady later Monday, according to an Associated Press report.
Mr. Trump and the first lady spoke before Monday's procedure, and he spoke to the doctor immediately afterward, a senior administration official told ABC News.
The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs. Trump's condition.
Last week, the first lady launched her "Be Best" initiative to help children be their best selves. She also recently hosted her first state dinner during a 3-day visit from the president of France.
Mrs. Trump, 48, lived full time in New York City during the administration's opening months so the couple's son, Barron, now 12, would not have to change schools midyear. She and Barron have been living in the White House since last June.
She was last seen in public on Wednesday at a White House event to honor military mothers and spouses for Mother's Day.
