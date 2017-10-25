POLITICS

Flake cites McCarthy in continuing criticism of President Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Serena Marshall has the latest on the Republican rift.

WASHINGTON --
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, invoking the 1950s demagoguery of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, said Wednesday "you can't continue to just remain silent" about President Donald Trump's politics and behavior.

"There is a tipping point. ... I hope we're reaching that tipping point," Flake told NBC's "Today."

The Arizona senator made the rounds of morning television news shows to talk about his decision not to run for re-election in 2018 and his impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, in which he said he could no longer be "complicit" with the Republican president.

"We are excusing undignified and outrageous and reckless speech and behavior as 'telling it like it is.'.... That's not right," Flake said Wednesday on MSNBC.

Trump immediately fired back on Twitter, saying that Flake and another retiring Senate Republican, Bob Corker of Tennessee - who had criticized Trump on Tuesday as "untruthful" and debasing the nation - aren't running for re-election because "they had zero chance of being elected."

He also contended that Flake and Corker stand alone, boasting in several tweets that he had gotten standing ovations at a Senate Republicans' luncheon Tuesday at the Capitol.

Flake cited the era of McCarthy, the Republican Wisconsin senator whose smear tactics alleging Communist infiltration ultimately led to his censure. In an op-ed column in The Washington Post, Flake quoted Joseph Welch, an Army lawyer, who stood up to McCarthy in a June 1954 hearing and demanded: "Have you no sense of decency, Sir?"

"The moral power of Welch's words ended McCarthy's rampage on American values, and effectively his career as well," Flake wrote. "We face just such a time now. We have again forgotten who we are supposed to be."

Flake also said he thinks more of his Republican colleagues will speak out.

"It's up to us to stand us and say, 'This is not acceptable,'" he told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Asked why others in his party haven't yet done so, Flake said, "There is some fatigue about it."

Flake stopped short of saying Trump should be declared unfit for office or impeached.

"The voters made their choice," Flake said. "He was elected fair and square."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumppoliticsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Phil Murphy getting help from Clintons in NJ governor's campaign
NYC mayor: Subway homeless is my problem
US general: Many questions remain about Niger ambush
Fallen soldier's family gets $25K check from Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Human remains found at park in Nassau County, FBI says
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
Fire burns through row of businesses in Queens
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Criminal complaint in fatal home invasion reveals disturbing details
Police searching for woman who stole dog from front yard
Health officials probe Legionnaires' cluster in Queens
Texting while crossing street in one state will cost you
Show More
MTA board set to vote on replacement for the MetroCard
Driver charged in hit and run that killed 2 teens due in court
2 dead in shooting on Grambling State campus, search on for suspect
Gunman opens fire on Queens street after liquid thrown at him
NJ man in custody in connection with death of his mother
More News
Top Video
All tropical vibes at this Upper East Side vegan store
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
More Video