POLITICS

Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid has pancreatic tumor removed

Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks during during a ceremony to unveil his portrait, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Washington (Evan Vucci)

MICHELLE L. PRICE
LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., was recovering after undergoing surgery Monday at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center in Baltimore to remove a cancerous tumor from his pancreas.

Reid, 78, will undergo chemotherapy, according to a statement released Monday by his family.

"His doctors caught the problem early during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success and that the prognosis for his recovery is good," the statement said.

The former Senate Democratic leader declined to seek re-election in 2016 after more than three decades in Congress. A 2015 accident left him blind in one eye.

A former boxer who grew up poor in the small town of Searchlight, Nevada, Reid rose to the one of the most powerful positions in American politics as Nevada's longest-serving senator.

He helped propel the passage of President Barack Obama's signature health care law and blocked the development of a nuclear waste dump in Nevada. He was also a champion of his home state's gaming and tourism industry and built up a well-organized Democratic machine in Nevada.

Well-wishers from both parties - including some former Republican opponents in Congress - released statements of support for Reid Monday.

Republican Sen. John McCain tweeted, "From one cantankerous senator to another, sending my prayers & best wishes to @SenatorReid as he recovers from a successful surgery."

"Harry Reid has never been one to shy from a fight, and this is surely no different," House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted. "My thoughts are with Harry and his family today."

Reid's former congressional rival, John Boehner, tweeted prayers for Reid, writing: "You're a fighter, Harry. You can whip this."

Reid and Boehner are working on creating a public policy think tank at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, focusing on issues that affect the tourism, hospitality and gambling industries.

New York Democrat Chuck Schumer, who succeeded Reid as Senate Minority Leader, said Reid "will approach his recovery with the same tenacity that defined his public life."

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, who was recruited by Reid to replace him, and Republican Dean Heller, Nevada's senior senator, issued statements wishing him a speedy recovery.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsillnesscancerpancreatic canceru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
'Fair Fares' advocates launch 'Call the Mayor' campaign
Supreme Court gives New Jersey go-ahead to allow sports better
At least 52 killed as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
More Politics
Top Stories
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Nanny gets life in prison in UWS stabbings of 2 children
Meghan Markle asks for 'respect' for father after reports
Margot Kidder, Superman's Lois Lane, dies
Prisoner captured after escaping police in Newark
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
Show More
Teacher encourages students to throw rocks at 3-year-old
MTA worker charged with assault for allegedly shoving girl
Video shows officer beating up daughter at school
Next door neighbors found fatally shot days apart in Brooklyn
At least 52 killed as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
More News