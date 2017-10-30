POLITICS

Former Trump campaign advisor pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI agents.

(George Papadopoulos / LinkedIn)

WASHINGTON --
A former campaign aide to President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

George Papadopoulos (PAH'-pah-dah-puh-lus) pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to one count of lying to FBI agents about the nature of his interactions with "foreign nationals" who he thought had close connections to senior Russian government officials. The plea was unsealed Monday.

Papadopoulos is the first person to face criminal charges that cite interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Papadopoulos was a member of the campaign's foreign policy team. But Trump aides have said he played a limited role in the campaign and no access to Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumprussiainvestigation
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
Trump tweets fresh criticism of Russia inquiry ahead of possible 1st indictment
Puerto Rico gov seeks to cancel $300M Whitefish contract
Debate over NY constitutional convention proposal in Albany
More Politics
Top Stories
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Storm topples trees, leaves thousands without power
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Young NJ jump rope champion struck and killed by car
Police searching for driver who struck NYPD recruit
Show More
Large water main break floods streets in Newark
'Stranger Things' actor Charlie Heaton denied US entry over drugs
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
2 NYPD detectives indicted on charges of raping teen in police van
Nearly $1 million worth of marijuana recovered from Brooklyn home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos