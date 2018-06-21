Fox News made the announcement Thursday.
Krauthammer was a well-known contributor on the network.
He was also a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and a best-selling author.
Just weeks ago, he wrote a heartbreaking letter explaining that his cancer had returned and he only had a few weeks left to live.
Despite a successful surgery in August to remove the cancer from his abdomen he said it returned and spread rapidly.
He is survived by his wife and son.
PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away