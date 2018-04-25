Jeb Bush spoke during an engagement Wednesday at Brown University in Rhode Island.
Bush mentioned the recent death of his mother, Barbara, and the hospitalization of his father in his opening remarks. He said the former president, who he called the greatest man alive, is out of intensive care and will be leaving Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday. He had contracted an infection that had spread to his blood.
Earlier Wednesday, family spokesman Jim McGrath said Bush is "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress."
In a tweet, Bush also thanked everyone who helped with the public visitation and private funeral for the former first lady.
He wrote, "My family and I thank Mayor Sylvester Turner, his terrific staff, Houston Police, METRO Houston, Second Baptist Church, St. Martins -- and really all Houstonians -- for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
